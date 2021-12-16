Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 3,459,483 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

