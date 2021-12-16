mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 66.2% in November

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
