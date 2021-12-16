mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 66.2% in November

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.