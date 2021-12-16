West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in November

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

