Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vifor Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $148.50.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

