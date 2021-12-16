Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Zijin Mining Group has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $38.31.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.