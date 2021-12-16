EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baader Bank

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $987.00 price objective on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.50.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMSHF opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $946.00 and a 1-year high of $1,055.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $996.77.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.