Morgan Stanley Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Equal Weight

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Daimler has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.