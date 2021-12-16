Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

