United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.19 ($48.53).

UTDI opened at €34.01 ($38.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of €33.23 and a 200 day moving average of €34.38. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

