Financial Review: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -5.41 Diginex $290,000.00 336.62 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diginex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and Diginex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diginex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. Diginex has a consensus target price of $15.21, indicating a potential upside of 508.20%. Given Diginex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Diginex beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.