UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €15.10 ($16.97) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.83 ($17.78).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

