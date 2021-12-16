Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given a C$77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$77.00 price objective on Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.40.

Shares of DND opened at C$43.16 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$35.51 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -221.33.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

