Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $435.00 to $315.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $204.14 and last traded at $204.66. 63,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,331,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.55.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,541 shares of company stock valued at $122,454,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

