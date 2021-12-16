Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

