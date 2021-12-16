JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

