HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

