Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

