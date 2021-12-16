Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,362.11.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

