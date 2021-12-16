L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

