Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.