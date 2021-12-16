Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.