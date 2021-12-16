Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

