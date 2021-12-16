Compass Group PLC Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

