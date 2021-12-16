Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

