Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.