Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of DDL stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

