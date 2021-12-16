Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cairn Energy (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.