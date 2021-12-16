First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.91. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.