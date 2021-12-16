Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to “Buy”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 232.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

