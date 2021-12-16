Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 48.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

