Traders Buy Large Volume of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 1,335 call options.

CLOU opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

