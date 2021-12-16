Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $195.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

