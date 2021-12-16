Gemini Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,796 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,067% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 907,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

