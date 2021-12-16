Head-To-Head Comparison: Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ecoark and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ecoark and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 4.74 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -5.19 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.56 $431.98 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark.

Summary

Toray Industries beats Ecoark on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

