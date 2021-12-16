SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

