Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

