HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

HEI stock opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 14.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in HEICO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in HEICO by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

