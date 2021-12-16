Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €171.43 ($192.62).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX opened at €182.30 ($204.83) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €172.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €105.40 ($118.43) and a 1-year high of €202.00 ($226.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.