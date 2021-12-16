Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.75) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.29) to GBX 5,200 ($68.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.65).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,745 ($62.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,681.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,334.08. The firm has a market cap of £76.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.57) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,235.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.80), for a total value of £252.75 ($334.02). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

