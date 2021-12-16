Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.10) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.49).

LON NEX opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.52. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

