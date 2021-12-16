Simon Litherland Sells 28,050 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £133.65 ($176.62).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 920 ($12.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 896.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 935.90. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

