ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 12,000 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,576.58).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,158.41).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,359.98).

On Thursday, September 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 24,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £17,760 ($23,470.33).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660.74 ($8,802.35).

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,831.77).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($198.23).

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,554.51).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. ULS Technology plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

