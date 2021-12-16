Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €3.10 ($3.48) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.80 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

