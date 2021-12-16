Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €137.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.75 ($142.42).

EPA SAF opened at €100.56 ($112.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.33. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

