Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

MBWM stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $539.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

