Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Specifically, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

