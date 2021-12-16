Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Engagesmart traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. 4,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 532,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Engagesmart Company Profile (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

