Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $387.00 to $395.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $353.83 and last traded at $351.02, with a volume of 533486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.64.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,150. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

