Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.99, but opened at $36.69. Flywire shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,829,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,620,115 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

