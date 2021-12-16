Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of GZUHY stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $26.05.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile
