Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of GZUHY stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $26.05.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

